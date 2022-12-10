Large flames seen at Martinez refinery are part of flaring event, officials say

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa Fire Department called off its response to reports of flames at the Martinez Refining Company after representatives confirmed that it was experiencing an "ongoing special operation" that was contained to the site. The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. and cleared just after 6 p.m.

In a statement, the company said: "We are experiencing a flaring event at the Martinez Refining Company. We apologize for impacting some of our neighbors and thank our employees who are safely responding to resolve the equipment issue that is causing intermittent flaring. Flares are an essential part of a refinery's integrated, engineered safety systems. Flares are designed to safely manage excess combustible gases, by burning them off efficiently and effectively."

Contra Costa officials said no action from the public was required at the time and later reported that the flaring event was cleared.

The Martinez Refining Company said any questions from the community could be directed to phone numbers 925-313-3777 or 925-313-3601 during off-work hours.

