Crews investigating cause of fire at landfill in Milpitas

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire at a Milpitas landfill is now contained after it broke out just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

Crews with the San Jose Fire Department were the first to arrive on scene at the Republic Services Newby Island Landfill.


The Fremont Fire Department and Milpitas Fire Department both assisted SJFD to fight the fire as the facility sits at the border of San Jose, Milpitas and Fremont.


SJFD officials say the fire burned large bales of trash which were mostly made up of paper products.

David Mosqueda drove by the fire and recorded a Facebook video to show a close-up of the smoke.




The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.
