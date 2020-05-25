Crews investigating cause of fire at landfill in Milpitas

Fremont firefighters are assisting @SJFD with a fire at a recycling facility on Dixon Landing Rd in San Jose. The facility is located on the border of Fremont, Milpitas and San Jose. pic.twitter.com/bnFKl0WwGY — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) May 25, 2020

A timelapse of the last 10 minutes of a fire in Milpitas. Our desk is getting lots of unconfirmed scanner reports right now but it's believed to be at or near 1601 Dixon Landing Road. pic.twitter.com/VAthprJvwo — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) May 25, 2020

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire at a Milpitas landfill is now contained after it broke out just before 1 p.m. on Monday.Crews with the San Jose Fire Department were the first to arrive on scene at the Republic Services Newby Island Landfill.The Fremont Fire Department and Milpitas Fire Department both assisted SJFD to fight the fire as the facility sits at the border of San Jose, Milpitas and Fremont.SJFD officials say the fire burned large bales of trash which were mostly made up of paper products.David Mosqueda drove by the fire and recorded a Facebook video to show a close-up of the smoke.The cause of the fire is still unknown.