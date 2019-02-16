TESLA

Fire outside Tesla plant in Fremont contained

EMBED </>More Videos

Fremont firefighters battled a fire outside of a Tesla plant Saturday night. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Fremont firefighters battled a fire outside of a Tesla plant Saturday night.

The fire was first reported around 8:25 p.m. and contained about 90 minutes later. The plant is located at 45500 Fremont Blvd.

RELATED: Tesla that caught fire in Los Gatos reignites at auto shop in Campbell

The fire was on the grounds of the Tesla plant outside the main building.

At first, officials thought the fire was a threat to the building, but they were eventually able to gain control.

Tesla has issued guidelines to fire departments on how to deal with battery fires, but firefighters had trouble identifying the source of the fire this time.

"Right now we're having a hard time identifying the actual material burning. We have some barrels labeled as corrosive, they are not involved. The attack crews are having issues suppressing it with foam. There's a possibility it's a thermal runaway with lithium batteries," a fire official could be heard on dispatch audio saying.

RELATED: Tesla trains firefighters how to put out its battery fires

There have been several incidents of the batteries in individual cars catching on fire.

Tesla's 2016 manual on dealing with battery fires is still current. It tells firefighters to use large amounts of water.

Firefighters have told ABC7 News in the past they still sometimes use foam because it works like a "smothering blanket."

See more stories about Tesla.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teslafirecarsfirefightersFremont
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tesla that caught fire in Los Gatos reignites at Campbell auto shop
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
Tesla trains firefighters how to put out its battery fires
Tesla Model S ignites for 2nd time overnight in Campbell
TESLA
PHOTOS: Self-driving cars opening window to re-imagining design, use of interiors
Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent, says road ahead very difficult
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
Effort underway to make safer lithium-ion car batteries to help prevent fires
More tesla
Top Stories
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits Yountville
Sausalito grandmother shares story of survival following mudslide
Oakland teachers announce strike date
Suspect in custody after wild chase from Antioch to Caldecott Tunnel
The Sierra is getting lots of new snow, here's when you should go
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Tahoe Traffic: ABC7's Laura Anthony goes 25 miles in 8 hours on 14-hour Tahoe trip
What happened at the Oscars 10, 20 & 30 years ago
Show More
Marin County declares local state of emergency due to storm damage
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing in Ontario
'Performing Stars of Marin' Executive Director Felecia Gaston on 'Marinship'
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Husband accidentally runs over and kills wife on Valentine's Day
More News