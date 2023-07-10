PG&E described what happened Saturday night as an underground equipment failure that firefighters say led to an explosion and fire.

Saturday's underground explosion in SF was at least 2nd in less than 3 months in city

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For at least the second time in less than three months an underground explosion and subsequent fire has caused major issues in a San Francisco neighborhood.

The latest case happened in Pacific Heights Saturday night. At least one massive explosion shattered more than a dozen windows in that neighborhood.

"It literally sounded like a car bomb or something, and it literally knocked me to the floor," said David Chang, a San Francisco resident.

"Probably the loudest explosion I've ever heard other than outside fireworks," said Jon Shubin who was visiting San Francisco at the time of the blast.

PG &E described what happened Saturday night as an underground equipment failure that firefighters say led to an explosion and fire. But while PG &E was working below the street Sunday, the company gave no update as to what led to the mishap.

Viewer video shows what looks like a Tesla on fire but officials say it was actually an explosion that came from a manhole beneath that Tesla.

"I did hear that this started after a manhole exploded under a Tesla, then I heard two other manholes exploded and windows were blown out of the building right here," said Catherine Stefani who is San Francisco District 2 Supervisor.

Firefighters say no one was hurt but this marks at least the second time in less than three months that there there has been what is called an "underground vault explosion" in San Francisco. An April case knocked out power for some businesses in North Beach and the Financial District for several days.

In both situations the power of the explosions were incredible.

"A really loud bang. A series of them but the first one was really loud, really loud!" said William Laan of San Francisco.

"It just blew out all the glass and all the windows," said Chang.

"When I realized there were broken windows, and a car was on fire, and fire was coming from the ground it seemed like something more serious," said Ben Short who witnessed the damage.

