SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews had to be called to an accident scene in San Jose after a collision caused a fire.
Police say a Ford pick-up truck crashed into a maintenance shed near Arcade and Casabella Avenues at around 9:30 Thursday night.
Various chemicals were located in the pick-up.
Investigators say the driver fled the scene and no injuries were reported.
Truck filled with chemicals crashes into shed, causes fire in San Jose, officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News