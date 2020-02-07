Truck filled with chemicals crashes into shed, causes fire in San Jose, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Fire crews had to be called to an accident scene in San Jose after a collision caused a fire.

Police say a Ford pick-up truck crashed into a maintenance shed near Arcade and Casabella Avenues at around 9:30 Thursday night.

Various chemicals were located in the pick-up.

Investigators say the driver fled the scene and no injuries were reported.
