Crews are responding to a vegetation fire near the intersection of Mabury Rd. and N. Jackson Ave. Please avoid the area. — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 9, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a two-alarm vegetation fire in San Jose near the intersection of Mabury Road and N. Jackson Avenue. Officials say to avoid the area.The San Jose Fire Department says they received a call about the fire around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.ABC7 News has reached out for more information.