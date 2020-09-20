Crews stop forward progress of San Leandro brush fire, department says

The Alameda County Fire Department says the 2-alarm fire was near Miramar Avenue in San Leandro.

(Photo/Shutterstock)

SAN LEANDRO (KGO) -- Crew responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon that at one point, may have threatened structures, fire officials said.

The Alameda County Fire Department says the 2-alarm fire sparked near Miramar Avenue in San Leandro.

The fire department first tweeted about the fire around 1:40 p.m.

Drivers and residents in the area were asked to avoid the area of Miramar and Foothill while firefighters were on scene.

Around 2:20 p.m., fire officials said forward progress of the fire had been stopped and firefighters were in "mop-up mode."





Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leandrobrush firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sunday's virtual Emmy Awards set bar high with live telecast
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Santa Clara Co. surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 cases
Emmy nominations 2020: 'Watchmen' leads with 26 nods
SF 49ers blast Jets 31-13, but lose Garoppolo, Bosa, Mostert
VIDEO: Bobcat Fire spawns 'smokenado' in Southern California amid strong winds
See who's slated to to appear at 2020 Emmys
Show More
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
Peninsula teen shares what life is like during quarantine
Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger
Bay Area legal community reacts to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death
Jimmy Kimmel preps for virtual Emmy hosting gig
More TOP STORIES News