Crews stop forward progress of San Leandro brush fire, department says

Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Crews now in mop-up mode. — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 20, 2020

Firefighters are on scene of a working vegetation fire near MIRAMAR AVE in San Leandro.

The first alarm response is en route. pic.twitter.com/PnkeoRqPkC — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 20, 2020

SAN LEANDRO (KGO) -- Crew responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon that at one point, may have threatened structures, fire officials said.The Alameda County Fire Department says the 2-alarm fire sparked near Miramar Avenue in San Leandro.The fire department first tweeted about the fire around 1:40 p.m.Drivers and residents in the area were asked to avoid the area of Miramar and Foothill while firefighters were on scene.Around 2:20 p.m., fire officials said forward progress of the fire had been stopped and firefighters were in "mop-up mode."