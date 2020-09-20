Crews stop forward progress of San Leandro brush fire, department says

The Alameda County Fire Department says the 2-alarm fire sparked near Miramar Avenue in San Leandro.
The fire department first tweeted about the fire around 1:40 p.m.
Drivers and residents in the area were asked to avoid the area of Miramar and Foothill while firefighters were on scene.
Around 2:20 p.m., fire officials said forward progress of the fire had been stopped and firefighters were in "mop-up mode."
Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Crews now in mop-up mode.— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 20, 2020
September 20, 2020
Firefighters are on scene of a working vegetation fire near MIRAMAR AVE in San Leandro.— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) September 20, 2020
The first alarm response is en route. pic.twitter.com/PnkeoRqPkC
Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story