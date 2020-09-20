Crews stop forward progress of San Leandro brush fire, department says

The Alameda County Fire Department says the 2-alarm fire was near Miramar Avenue in San Leandro.

(Photo/Shutterstock)

SAN LEANDRO (KGO) -- Crew responded to a brush fire Sunday afternoon that at one point, may have threatened structures, fire officials said.

The Alameda County Fire Department says the 2-alarm fire sparked near Miramar Avenue in San Leandro.

The fire department first tweeted about the fire around 1:40 p.m.

Drivers and residents in the area were asked to avoid the area of Miramar and Foothill while firefighters were on scene.

Around 2:20 p.m., fire officials said forward progress of the fire had been stopped and firefighters were in "mop-up mode."





