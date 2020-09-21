Hot, dry and windy conditions heading to Bay Area to prompt critical fire weather through the weekend

"It's the last day of summer and we are getting into a cooling trend beginning today, that's the good news," said Argen. "A stronger onshore flow will allow for some better air quality."
But by the end of the week, more drying winds are expected out of the north northeast.
Argen's AccuWeather forecast shows temperatures will continue to climb on Saturday and Sunday, "maybe 15 to 20 degrees above average and that means the hills of the North and East Bay could see gusty offshore winds with critical fire weather through the weekend.
Argen is tracking two weather systems.
"One system moving into the Pacific Northwest today and tomorrow will allow for better sea breeze, a deck of low clouds and fog that will reach inland," said Argen. "By Wednesday and Thursday another system could bring us a few sprinkles."
"But it's Friday we are watching. These winds are coming out of the north and so that's an offshore wind event, allowing for warmer and drier weather Friday, Saturday and Sunday," said Argen.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
It's too early to tell how strong this offshore event will be until it gets closer, but California is still reeling form historic wildfires in the region that have caused California to get hit with some worst air quality in the world.
Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources
Cal Fire says "California historically experiences some of the most devastating wildfires in the months of September and October. Do not let your guard down! To learn more ways to prevent sparking a wildfire visit ReadyForWildfire.org."
VIDEO: Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across Bay Area
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Dramatic photos capture orange, hazy skies seen all across San Francisco Bay Area
- BEFORE AND AFTER: DRONEVIEW7 captures shocking transition to orange San Francisco skies
- VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area from wildfire smoke
- Purifiers and filters: Air quality experts share tips for taking safety to next level
- Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke, bad air quality
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area right now
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history