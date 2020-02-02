2 hospitalized in serious condition after 1-alarm house fire in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two residents have been hospitalized in serious condition after being rescued from a fire late Saturday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley, according to fire officials.Fire crews have contained a one-alarm fire at a residential structure after it was reported some time before 11:30 p.m.The fire charred a significant portion of a residential structure per a video provided via San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 on Twitter. It was contained some time early Sunday.