Evacuations ordered for Huntington Lake, Big Creek in Fresno County as wildfire grows to 2,000 acres

Forest Service officials say the fire, which they have named the Creek Incident, is burning in the Big Creek area between Shaver and Huntington Lakes.
Camp Sierra has been evacuated and evacuations are underway for the Big Creek community. Evacuations have also been ordered for all of Huntington Lake, and Kinsman Flat, Rock Creek and Fish Creek in Madera County.
@FresnoSheriff @FresnoCoFire@R5_Fire_News #CreekFire has burned 2,000 acres. Evacuation orders thus far are for residents and visitors of Huntington Lake, Camp Sierra and Big Creek. For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/oO8i4OgMW8 pic.twitter.com/tBrUNvDGUK— Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) September 5, 2020
No one will be allowed past the top of the 4-lane except for law enforcement and fire personnel.
The fire has scorched at least 2,000 acres and is threatening structures in the area.
Visitors already in town are being allowed to stay but could be told to evacuate if the fire spreads.
Shaver Lake has also been closed to everyone except law enforcement.
#CreekFire pic.twitter.com/2xWPHNlVUl— CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) September 5, 2020
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.
