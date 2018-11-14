CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --Camp Fire victims got a chance to hear from first responders Tuesday night at a community meeting in Chico.
For someone who lives in Butte County who may have lost a loved one or property or are still awaiting word, this wasn't the kind of meeting for answering those questions.
But it did provide a connection between first responders and a community.
