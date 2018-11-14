CAMP FIRE

Camp Fire victims hear from first responders at Chico community meeting

chico (KGO-TV)

By
CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --
Camp Fire victims got a chance to hear from first responders Tuesday night at a community meeting in Chico.

MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires

For someone who lives in Butte County who may have lost a loved one or property or are still awaiting word, this wasn't the kind of meeting for answering those questions.

But it did provide a connection between first responders and a community.

RELATED: Current evacuations, road closures, donation information for Camp Fire

Watch the video above for ABC7 News Reporter Wayne Freedman's full report from Chico.

