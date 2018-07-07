Fire watch cameras to be considered in Sonoma County and installed within months

by Katie Utehs
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Sonoma County Supervisors are considering installing fire watch cameras across the county. The cameras would help identify wildfires early and dispatch resources.

Fire watch cameras atop Bald Mountain captured the County Fire in Yolo County. Similar cameras could soon be installed in Sonoma County.

"Even as simple as it sounds it's so critical," said Graham Kent, University of Nevada, Reno. He says the cameras help locate fire in seconds not minutes.

"We have a nice lightning interface that helps us discover a lot of lightning based fires," said Kent.

Time is critical for Cal Fire Captain Mike Mohler.

"We can see an early start on a fire and start pushing resources that direction," said Capt. Mohler.

One of the proposed fire watch camera locations is in the hills around Santa Rosa.

Pepperwood Preserve is elevated enough to see the hilltops and much of the burn scarring from last year's firestorm. If approved the cameras could be installed ahead of the one year anniversary.

"We had success with them and still do in Southern California so absolutely it's something that we would definitely use," said Capt. Mohler.

The cameras would be installed on existing towers with the first batch put up around Lake Sonoma. It's a vital reservoir supplying more than 600,000 people in the North Bay with drinking water.

The project is estimated to cost around $475,000. County supervisors will consider the proposal on August 7th.

