Firefighter assigned to Carr Fire in Shasta County killed in traffic accident

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Cal Fire officials confirmed a firefighter assigned to battle the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County was killed in a traffic accident.Cal Fire released a statement saying: We are saddened to report the death of a CAL FIRE Heavy Equipment Mechanic from the Butte Unit assigned to the Carr Fire. He was killed early this morning as the result of a traffic accident on Highway 99 in Tehama County.The Carr Fire is currently 173,522 acres and is 47 percent contained. Cal Fire is not sure when they'll have full control.