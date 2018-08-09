CARR FIRE

Firefighter assigned to Carr Fire in Shasta County killed in traffic accident

A new Cal Fire simulation video posted by the Shasta County Sheriff's Department shows how quickly the Carr Fire spread on Thursday night.

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Cal Fire officials confirmed a firefighter assigned to battle the Carr Fire burning in Shasta County was killed in a traffic accident.

Cal Fire released a statement saying: We are saddened to report the death of a CAL FIRE Heavy Equipment Mechanic from the Butte Unit assigned to the Carr Fire. He was killed early this morning as the result of a traffic accident on Highway 99 in Tehama County.

The Carr Fire is currently 173,522 acres and is 47 percent contained. Cal Fire is not sure when they'll have full control.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.
