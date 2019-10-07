Firefighter injured, 3 rescued in San Francisco Excelsior District fire

#VIENNAFIRE UPDATE 1 FF is injured as reported by news the FF is being assessed but is OKAY. avoid area pic.twitter.com/trNKUyxP6o — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) October 7, 2019

#VIENNAFIRE 2nd ALARM UPDATE ACTIVE FIRE 266-270 VIENNA 3 VICTIMS RESCUED TAKEN TO TRUAMA CENTER 1 DOG RESCUED ACTIVE SCENE AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/Ir2gvFUS2e — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) October 7, 2019

Watch on #Periscope: 2nd ALARM FIRE 266 VIENNA PIO ON SCENE https://t.co/K9aSgnDo6L — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) October 7, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire burning in San Francisco's Excelsior neighborhood.Two buildings on Vienna Street are involved.SFFD says three people were rescued and taken to a trauma center. One had moderate injuries and the other two had minor injuries.One firefighter suffered minor burns but will be OK.One dog was also rescued from the scene.