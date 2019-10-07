Firefighter injured, 3 rescued in San Francisco Excelsior District fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire burning in San Francisco's Excelsior neighborhood.

Two buildings on Vienna Street are involved.

SFFD says three people were rescued and taken to a trauma center. One had moderate injuries and the other two had minor injuries.

One firefighter suffered minor burns but will be OK.

One dog was also rescued from the scene.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.



