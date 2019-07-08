Firefighter injured in Pleasant Hill house fires recovering, cause remains under investigation

He has returned home, where he's recovering from a hurt ankle.
The injury happened while battling a fire in Pleasant Hill that destroyed two homes.
ORIGINAL REPORT: 3-alarm fire destroys 2 homes, injures firefighter in Pleasant Hill
The fire started between the two homes, where neighbors say they heard cracking noises right before the fire started.
Firefighters say natural gas lines are located between the homes.
Investigators and a spokesperson for PG&E say they don't know the cause yet and the fire department wouldn't say whether the gas lines are a possible cause at this point.
Firefighters in Contra Costa County are still looking for the cause of the fire that destroyed two homes in Pleasant Hill. The firefighter who hurt his ankle in the fight had been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. pic.twitter.com/4VMtKjXqyf— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) July 8, 2019
The unanswered questions are really making neighbors nervous.
Fran Sherwood told us she had trouble sleeping last night thinking about the fire and what could have caused it.
"Not knowing... It was just terrifying," she said.
PG&E couldn't shut off the gas right away because the meter was so close to the fire. It ended up being two hours until they could stop the flow of gas.
At least seven resident were displaced by the fire.