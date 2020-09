Oakland Fire is on scene of 2-Alarm commercial fire at 710 Webster in Chinatown. pic.twitter.com/spuwi0kQ6G — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 16, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a 4-alarm fire in Oakland after it broke out in a commercial building in Chinatown, according to officials.The Oakland Fire Department tweeted photos from the scene. They show thick smoke coming from a building on Webster Street near 7th Street.