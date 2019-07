#RockFire off Del Puerto Canyon Rd, west of Patterson in Stanislaus County is 1,000 acres & 15% contained. https://t.co/AgdVR8YFNX pic.twitter.com/C9EiF9rDMZ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2019

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a fast-growing wildfire in Stanislaus County.The Rock Fire has burned 1,000 acres on Del Puerto Canyon Road near Patterson; that's up from just 30 acres overnight. The blaze is now 15 percent contained.