Firefighters battling 2-alarm structure fire in Pleasanton

A huge 2-alarm fire is burning in Pleasanton at a fencing company off Busch Road near Valley Avenue.Firefighters were called just before 3:30 a.m. They found a fire at a large metal building used by a fencing company with mixed materials inside, including vehicles. Firefighters determined it was too dangerous to go inside and fought it defensively."Firefighters faced multiple hazards this morning going into it, including energized fence, wires down and venting settling tanks," said Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department Deputy Chief Joseph Testa.This is in a commercial area. There is no shelter-in-place because of the smoke. Other businesses are also in this area, including a transfer station for the Pleasanton Garbage Service, but firefighters say they are not threatened. No injuries have been reported.Firefighters say there are homeless encampments in this area but don't believe anyone was inside the building when they arrived on the scene.They're investigating the cause. Firefighters expect to be on the scene all day.