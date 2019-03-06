Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire at building in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a building in Vallejo on Sonoma Boulevard and Pennsylvania Street.The fire is burning in an older structure across the street from a gas station. The smoke coming from the building is white, so it appears firefighters are getting water on this fire.It's not clear if anyone was inside when the fire started.A For Sale or For Lease sign can be seen the building, so this building could have likely been empty.