#SonomaCommand/ Intersection Of Curtola Pkwy & Sonoma Blvd CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC

Emergency Crews On Scene Of 3 Alarm Commercial Structure Fire — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) March 6, 2019

VALLEJO, Calif. -- The Vallejo Fire Department is fighting a four-alarm fire in an abandoned one-story commercial building on Wednesday morning, according to the city's firefighters union.The Vallejo Firefighters Association's Twitter account has been providing updates on the fire reported at 1301 Sonoma Blvd. near Curtola Parkway.