Firefighters battling brush fire in San Martin

Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Santa Clara County burning in San Martin that has forced the closure of southbound Highway 101, according to Cal Fire. (KGO)

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Santa Clara County burning in San Martin, according to Cal Fire.

The fire broke out at 4:15 p.m. in the area of Church and Llagas Avenues.

At least 25 acres have burned and structures are being threatened.

The CHP was running traffic breaks on the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in the area.
