LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department crews are at the scene of a one-alarm blaze on Monday morning, according to fire dispatch.
The fire was first reported at 5:25 a.m. at 2146 Buckskin Road, fire dispatch said. There are no immediate reports of injuries.
No further information is immediately available.
Firefighters battling house fire in Livermore
