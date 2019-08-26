Firefighters battling house fire in Livermore

House fire in Livermore, California on Monday, August 26, 2019. (KGO-TV)

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department crews are at the scene of a one-alarm blaze on Monday morning, according to fire dispatch.

The fire was first reported at 5:25 a.m. at 2146 Buckskin Road, fire dispatch said. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

No further information is immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livermorefirehouse fire
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty SFPD officer involved in shooting in El Cerrito
Trump claims G-7 'unity' on Iran after unannounced invite
3 suspects at large after robbery at Great Mall in Milpitas
AccuWeather Forecast: Hottest day this week, unhealthy air today
Weinstein pleads not guilty to new indictment
Howie Day arrested for domestic violence in Lower Manhattan
D23 2019 Expo: All announcements from Disney fan event
Show More
ABC7 News partners with Taylor Family Foundation to send kids with life-altering health conditions to Camp Arroyo
Spare the Air Alert in effect
San Francisco woman returns to Prius to find car disassembled, battery stolen
EXCLUSIVE: Union Street merchants outraged over increased store break-ins
CHP investigates deadly crash near Brentwood
More TOP STORIES News