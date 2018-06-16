Firefighters contain 2-alarm brush fire in Concord

Smoke and flames are seen during a brush fire in Concord, Calif. on Saturday, June 16, 2018. (Courtesy Lance Hayhurst/Facebook)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters fully contained a 2-alarm brush fire in Concord Saturday afternoon.

Wind in the area was gusting up to 20 miles per hour. The fire was contained at 25 acres.

Smoke could be seen from the Walnut Creek area.

The CHP was asked to close Evora Road at Willow Pass Road while firefighters battled the flames.
