Firefighters contain 2-alarm brush fire in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --Firefighters fully contained a 2-alarm brush fire in Concord Saturday afternoon.
Wind in the area was gusting up to 20 miles per hour. The fire was contained at 25 acres.
Smoke could be seen from the Walnut Creek area.
The CHP was asked to close Evora Road at Willow Pass Road while firefighters battled the flames.
Developing: Concord brush fire as seen from our Walnut Creek camera.— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) June 16, 2018
It is windy in the area with gusts 20mph+ pic.twitter.com/0EaRpYytIp