Firefighters contain fast-moving grass fire in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. -- Firefighters quickly stopped a fast-moving grass fire late Thursday night in Martinez, a spokesman for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The blaze was reported at 10:06 p.m. off Starflower and Sunrise drives west of Interstate Highway 680.

Crews were concerned for a while that the fire may reach some houses on Starflower Drive but the homes did not get burned, spokesman Steve Hill said.

Firefighters are still working to determine where the fire started and its cause.

Hill said this time of year poses the highest risk for wildfires.

"There's certainly a lot of risk the next few weeks," he said.

So we're asking people to be extra cautious, Hill said.
