Firefighters contain fire that threatened 2 San Jose businesses

Second alarm structure fire at 1620 Almaden’s rd. Fire started in between the hacienda restaurant and cantina sports bar. Firefighters used rescue saws to access building. Fire spread to the cantina sports bar. pic.twitter.com/KLG2WCNTOz — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) July 24, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Fire Department has contained a fire outside two local businesses.The fire started just before 5 a.m., between the La Hacienda Restaurant and La Cantina Sports Bar on Almaden Road.Nobody was inside either building during the fire.Fire officials say there is damage to the outside and roof of La Hacienda and very minor damage to the outside of La Cantina.The cause of the fire is under investigation.