Firefighters contain fire that threatened 2 San Jose businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose Fire Department has contained a fire outside two local businesses.

The fire started just before 5 a.m., between the La Hacienda Restaurant and La Cantina Sports Bar on Almaden Road.

Nobody was inside either building during the fire.

Fire officials say there is damage to the outside and roof of La Hacienda and very minor damage to the outside of La Cantina.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bay City News has contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josefire departmentsfirerestaurantsrestaurantarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News