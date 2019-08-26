LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Fire crews have contained a fire outside of a home in Livermore on Monday morning, according to fire officials.
The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department received the call about the blaze at 5:25 a.m. at 2146 Buckskin Road, Battalion Chief Kurtis Dickey said. A fire from the outside of a home extended into the garage and was contained around 6:10 a.m.
According to Dickey, a gas meter has broken and crews are waiting for PG&E to turn off the gas. Dickey mentioned the gas coming out of the meter is an active fire and "looks like a blowtorch" that they'll have to let burn until PG&E arrives on scene. Fire crews are monitoring that blaze.
Nobody was injured but the residents of the home will be displaced, Dickey said. A fire investigator has been called to the scene. No further information is immediately available.
Firefighters battling house fire in Livermore
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
ABC7 News partners with Taylor Family Foundation to send kids with life-altering health conditions to Camp Arroyo