Firefighters battling house fire in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Fire crews have contained a fire outside of a home in Livermore on Monday morning, according to fire officials.The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department received the call about the blaze at 5:25 a.m. at 2146 Buckskin Road, Battalion Chief Kurtis Dickey said. A fire from the outside of a home extended into the garage and was contained around 6:10 a.m.According to Dickey, a gas meter has broken and crews are waiting for PG&E to turn off the gas. Dickey mentioned the gas coming out of the meter is an active fire and "looks like a blowtorch" that they'll have to let burn until PG&E arrives on scene. Fire crews are monitoring that blaze.Nobody was injured but the residents of the home will be displaced, Dickey said. A fire investigator has been called to the scene. No further information is immediately available.