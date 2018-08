Firefighters expect to control Mendocino Complex Fires in weeks

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

CAL FIRE says it'll be another three and a half weeks before firefighters have the Mendicino Complex wildfires under control.Full containment of the combined Ranch and River fires won't happen until September 1, according to CAL FIRE.The larger Ranch Fire has burned 251,166 acres and is 46 percent contained; that's up from 20 percent on Tuesday. The smaller River Fire has scorched 48,920 and is 81 percent contained.The combined fires have grown to 300,086 acres and 47 percent containment; that's up from 292,000 acres and 34 percent containment on Tuesday.There are 10,300 structures that remain threatened by the wildfires.