Firefighters facing shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires

The Mendocino Complex fires continue to rage out of control and now fire officials are warning they're facing a shortage of resources. (KGO-TV)

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Mendocino Complex fires continue to rage out of control and now fire officials are warning they're facing a shortage of resources.

Officials provided an update for residents in Lake County this morning. CAL FIRE thanked residents for their patience, especially the 19,000 forced out of their homes. People will need to get used to waiting. These two fires are overwhelming local resources.

"There is a high demand for resources, then the Mendocino Complex breaks. Resources are already committed. We are now facing limited resources to suppress this incident," said CAL FIRE Operation Sections Chief John Messina.

The Mendocino Complex includes the Ranch and River Fires. The latest numbers show the Ranch Fire has burned just over 47,000 acres and is 10 percent contained. The River Fire has burned 27,000 acres and is 8 percent contained.

Kelseyville and Finley are the latest towns to get evacuation orders. Lake County officials say they are creating a big box around these fires to keep people safe as they do their best to protect property. And that is proving to be a challenge. By the time the Mendocino complex fires started burning on Friday, there were already several enormous fires throughout the state.

The Nevada Army National Guard joins the fight with helicopters and crews on the ground near Lakeport. So far, Lake County has lost 10 structures, nowhere near the 1,900 or so structures lost in 2015's Valley Fire.

The sheriff's office is warning residents not to expect the sort of national response they got for that monster fire in Lake County nearly three years ago.

This morning, Lake County supervisors declared a local emergency. They stressed the city of Clearlake is not currently threatened but to be on standby just in case conditions suddenly change.

