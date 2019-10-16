Contra Costa County Fire: Cause of NuStar energy facility fire in Crockett under investigation

One Chevron firefighter was injured battling the blaze. He was treated and is expected be ok, according to officials.
Firefighters remain at the scene to monitor flare-ups. They are keeping foam blankets over the area of the tanks that burned.
Look at the charred hillsides surrounding the NuStar facility in Crockett. Also- check out the flurries of foam (look closely!) Con fire said they almost ran out of foam yesterday and had to make an emergency order for more. pic.twitter.com/VXGrTy8emV— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 16, 2019
Crews have concerns about the structural integrity of a tank adjacent to the ones that burned in the fire, according to Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman Steve Hill.
After a seven-hour battle, firefighters contained the blaze at the energy facility last night. Two tanks, one of which collapsed, caught fire sending large plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen in the area and in other parts of the Bay Area. The fire broke out before 2 p.m. yesterday. the tanks held 250,000 gallons of ethanol, which is used as an additive for gasoline. The fire was so intense that it threatened other tanks as well, some containing jet fuel and the others had more ethanol.
Officials said that there were workers at the facility when the fire erupted, none of them were hurt.
According to officials, vegetation fires that were caused by the tank fire were quickly contained and put out. In total, 15 acres of grass burned around the facility.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the CHP announced it was reopening both directions of I-80.However, the day's closure caused significant back-ups, and delays remained until 10:15 p.m.
Sky7 was over traffic moving on I-80, near Highway 4, right after the freeway reopened.
A shelter in place was in effect for Rodeo and Crockett and the unincorporated town of Tormey was evacuated, but an all-clear was given last night for all cities.
All schools will remain closed in the John Swett Unified School District in Contra Costa County.
Officials from California Division of Occupational Safety and Health are investigating the scene.
