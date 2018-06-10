Firefighters knock down fire that damaged 2 buildings in Sausalito

A fire damaged two buildings, including a Starbucks, in downtown Sausalito, Calif. on Sunday, June 10, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters say a 2-alarm blaze damaged two buildings, including a Starbucks, in Sausalito near Princess Street and Bridgeway.

One firefighter was hurt when he got an electric shock and several people who live in one of the buildings have been displaced.

"Well, there's six residential units between the second and third floor, ah, they're not gonna be able to come back in tonight due to the utilities shutoff," said Batt. Chief Scott Barnes.

The fire was in an alley and spread to the buildings its cause is under investigation.
