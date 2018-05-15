Firefighters knock down 2-alarm house fire in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

A two-alarm fire damaged a Victorian home on N. 9th St. & E. St. James St. in Downtown San Jose. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A two-alarm fire damaged a Victorian home on N. 9th St. & E. St. James St. in Downtown San Jose.

San Jose Fire was called at 4:43 a.m.

Two adults and one teenager escaped the fire on their own. They were not hurt.

Firefighters say the fire started on the back deck and spread into the home. Firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to neighboring homes.

Firefighters quickly got knockdown on the flames and had it under control in about a half hour.

The Red Cross was called to help the fire victims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirehouse fireSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News