Firefighters knock down grass fire near homes in Moraga

MORAGA, Calif. -- Around 140 structures are threatened and evacuations remain in place due to the Merrill Fire burning in the hills of Moraga early Thursday morning.The fire has burned 60 acres and is 60 percent contained as of 3:30 a.m., according to Moraga Orinda Fire District spokesperson Dennis Rain."The threat has been greatly diminished, and fire crews are making great progress on the containment line," Rain said.The fire was first reported at 12:54 a.m. near 46 Merrill Circle North and off Sanders Ranch Road, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Captain George Laing said. It is burning south of St. Mary's College but the university doesn't appear to be threatened at this time.Moraga police have issued evacuation orders for the Sanders Ranch neighborhood. Residents along Sanders Ranch Road, Merrill Drive and Harrington road should evacuate immediately to St. Monica's Church at 1001 Camino Pablo.Residents are advised to only take essential items, only what you can carry with you, to lock windows/doors when leaving and to keep pets on leashes.Anyone who can't leave their home without assistance is asked to call 911.