Firefighters have made steady progress in containing some of California's largest and most destructive wildfires.The Carr Fire has burned more than 224,000 acres and is 79 percent contained.The Mendocino Complex Fires have cumulatively burned more than 331,000 acres and is 76 percent contained.The Holy Fire in Orange County has burned nearly 23,000 acres and is 85 percent contained.