Firefighters pray after mom and child found dead during Florence

North Carolina firefighters pray after mom and 8-month-old found dead during Florence

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
In the midst of the storm, a group of firefighters were captured spreading a bit of peace during a time of devastation.

Wilmington Fire Department were attempting to rescue a family after a tree fell on their home after Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina Friday morning.

Firefighters and rescue crews stopped to kneel and pray after they discovered the mother and her 8-month-old infant were killed by the fallen tree.

Fire officials say the mother, child and father were trapped inside the house for several hours before rescuers could reach them.

The father was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the Associated Press.

There have been a total of six deaths confirmed as a result of Hurricane Florence, which is now a tropical storm.

