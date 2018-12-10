Firefighters put out fire at auto repair business in Redwood City

El Camino Real in Redwood City has reopened following a one-alarm fire that burned at a tire repair shop early this morning, authorities said.The fire was reported at 4:40 a.m. at 35 Hazel Ave, fire officials said. That address is the location of a Beltran Tires shop.Redwood City police issued an alert asking people to avoid the nearby El Camino Real south of Woodside Road because of the fire.Shortly after 8:15 a.m., police put out an update saying the roadway has reopened.