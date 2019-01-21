Firefighters recover body found on shore below Cliff House in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO --
Fire officials said firefighters found a body Monday evening in a war bunker below the Cliff House in San Francisco.


An alert was issued at 6:31 p.m. by fire officials who also initially described the effort as a cliff rescue.

Fire officials said the body is not related to a sinking vessel in the same area around 1 p.m. Monday.

