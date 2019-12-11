rescue

Firefighters rescue girl who got fingers stuck in Marshalls shopping cart

CANTON, Massachusetts -- A Massachusetts teen spent an hour with her fingers stuck in a shopping cart in a Marshalls store.

Olivia Harol recorded her ordeal on Sunday in Canton.

"I looked at the shopping cart and wondered if my fingers would fit and they slipped in. Then they wouldn't come out so I rolled the cart to a chair and sat down for 15 minutes trying to get them unstuck," Harol told Storyful.

Harol's friends went to get help from store employees.

The workers thought petroleum jelly and ice would do the trick, but nothing worked.

The employees had to call firefighters, equipped with a reciprocating saw and other power tools. They eventually got the teenager free from the cart.
