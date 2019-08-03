Firefighters rescue woman, child and dog from cliff in SF

Firefighters rescued a woman, an 8-year-old boy and a dog from a cliff on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Firefighters rescued a woman, an 8-year-old boy and a dog from a cliff on Friday afternoon at Fort Funston, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Around 1:30 p.m., firefighters had rescued the stranded woman and child but were still retrieving the dog, which was stranded down the cliff. Just before 2 p.m., firefighters reported the dog was safely rescued.

A firefighter was injured during the rescue, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Fire officials says it's unclear how the mom, child and their Labrador dog fell 20 feet down the 300 foot cliff.
"It was quite an adventure, we are grateful to the firefighters," said the rescued mother who declined to give her name.

The department's Cliff Rescue team used 600 feet of rope to lower all of them safely to the beach below. The rescue took several hours. Mom, son and dog weren't hurt.

Cliff rescues happen frequently here, authorities say people need to use caution.
"We are asking people not to be anywhere near the edge of the Cliff, always use the footpath," said SFFD Division Chief Nicol Juratovac.

Max Schulte walks his dog at Fort Funston frequently.

"These cliffs are scary, I don't let my dog get close either," said Schulte.
