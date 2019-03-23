Disasters & Accidents

Firefighters rescue woman, dog from crash off bridge near Santa Rosa

Firefighters helped rescue a woman and her dog from a vehicle that had crashed off a bridge and into a waterway near Santa Rosa, Calif. (Photo by Santa Rosa Fire Dept.)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Firefighters on Friday helped rescue a woman and her dog from a vehicle that had crashed off a bridge and into a waterway near Santa Rosa.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded Friday at 9:14 p.m. to 3250 Guerneville Road on a report of a vehicle that had driven off a bridge and into a waterway.

The initial report indicated that a person was trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters located a car that had driven off a bridge on private property and into a tributary of the Laguna de Santa Rosa.

The vehicle had fallen about 10 feet and was in a near vertical position.

A woman and a dog were trapped inside the partially submerged passenger compartment of the vehicle, firefighters said.

Firefighters used chains and cable to stabilize and secure the rear of the car to the bridge.

The woman requested firefighters remove the uninjured dog from the car first, so the dog was passed along to a friend.

Firefighters then helped the woman exit the vehicle and make it to safety.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentssanta rosacar crashwater rescuerescuesonoma countybridgetraffic accident
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Photos released of suspect in stabbing on BART train in Oakland
Driver dies after car plunges 600 feet off cliff at Mt. Tam
Ammunition in luggage prompts security checkpoint closure at SFO
Furniture flies across deck as stranded ship rocks violently: VIDEO
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on NYC subway
'Family flight crew goals': Mother-daughter pilot duo delights passengers
Show More
Canadian priest stabbed while giving mass
ABC7's Kristen Sze emcees benefit tea for 'Help a Mother Out'
Patriots owner Robert Kraft issues apology in prostitution case
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
SF Medical Examiner autopsy reveals Adachi cause of death as acute mixed drug toxicity
More TOP STORIES News