Firefighters say cloud over Salesforce Tower was steam, not smoke

Thank you @ABC for sharing: #SFFD responded a full 1 st alarm assignment - Our Crews along with Salesforce building management were able to quickly determine that this was steam venting only. This incident is resolved. Thank you to the alert public who called 911 to report. https://t.co/hGe1wTwVCt — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) September 11, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Steam that came out of the top of the Salesforce Tower early this morning created some concern from the public.Several people thought the steam was smoke, but firefighters quickly determined that was not the case. Firefighters say the steam was caused by an AC unit that was venting.Firefighters want to thank "the alert public who called 911 to report."