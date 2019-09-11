Firefighters say cloud over Salesforce Tower was steam, not smoke

Several people thought the steam was smoke, but firefighters quickly determined that was not the case. Firefighters say the steam was caused by an AC unit that was venting.
Firefighters want to thank "the alert public who called 911 to report."
Thank you @ABC for sharing: #SFFD responded a full 1 st alarm assignment - Our Crews along with Salesforce building management were able to quickly determine that this was steam venting only. This incident is resolved. Thank you to the alert public who called 911 to report. https://t.co/hGe1wTwVCt— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) September 11, 2019