Firefighters stop forward progress of 526 acre brush fire in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire burning in Napa County. The American Fire has burned more than 500 acres since it started burning on Sunday.Forward progress of the blaze has been stopped. Smoke is in the air, but there are no signs of flames burning this morning.It was a joint effort to fight the fire; residents in the Vintage Ranch neighborhood grabbed their hoses to work on the ground near their homes, while firefighters attacked from the air. Residents were under an evacuation advisory -- meaning they needed to be ready to go with little notice.No homes were damaged, one out building was destroyed. No one was hurt. The evacuation advisory has been lifted.The fire was burning near American Canyon Road west of I-80. Firefighters say one tough issue they faced was access because of the steep hills. It was moving quickly as the winds were pushing it, but they pounced and knocked it down.