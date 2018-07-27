CARR FIRE

'Firenado' swirls amid deadly Carr Fire in Shasta County

Firefighters battling the deadly Carr Fire in Shasta County spotted a fire whirl, often known as a 'firenado,' swirling across a road. (PCP Fire PCP Fire )

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters battling the deadly "Carr Fire" in Shasta County came across this frightening scene.

Flames whipping and whirling, forming fire tornadoes as emergency vehicles are showered with red hot embers.

The fire swirling across the road is often known as a "firenado."

This video was shared by the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District.
According to Cal Fire, the "Carr Fire continues to burn at a rapid rate with extreme erratic fire behavior."

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

