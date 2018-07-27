RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Firefighters battling the deadly "Carr Fire" in Shasta County came across this frightening scene.Flames whipping and whirling, forming fire tornadoes as emergency vehicles are showered with red hot embers.The fire swirling across the road is often known as a "firenado."This video was shared by the Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District.According to Cal Fire, the "Carr Fire continues to burn at a rapid rate with extreme erratic fire behavior."