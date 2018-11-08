Fires, hazy skies in Oakland Hills during Red Flag Warning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4649153" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area through Friday due to smoke from the wildfire burning in Butte County.

Normally you’d be able to see downtown #Oakland and #SF from where I am in Oakland Hills. The haze from today’s fires has covered both skylines @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/egKmuzX66U — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) November 8, 2018

With today’s fire danger firefighters are on high alert after battling a grass fire near Hwy 13 in Oakland Hills @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/2WskzQQ6uL — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) November 8, 2018

Neighbors in Oakland Hills could instantly smell their fear and then saw it outside their homes on Thursday.A smoky haze was sitting over the East Bay."We've always been afraid that fire would come up from 13," Virgil Dixon said.Dixon's concern became a reality. A vegetation fire started along Highway 13 and the winds carried the flames up a hill and threatened Dixon's neighborhood."I and my neighbor on the other side of the road started setting up fan sprayers," Dixon said.Fire crews had extra patrols out on the roadways because of the Red Flag Warning. Two of those units were able to respond to the incident quickly."There was literally smoke billowing all on the other side of the street," Dixon said."We're on super, super high alert with the Red Flag Warning," Oakland Deputy Fire Chief Nick Luby said. "This is a true red flag event we're having."With winds at one point clocking 50 miles per hour, embers were carried across the highway and into a home's back yard."We know when we're in a fire stress situation, so we knew today was it," Brooke Hauch said.Brooke Hauch's husband helped put out the flames until first responders arrived.Hauch said the home impacted is used as an Airbnb rental."I wish all our neighbors would make sure that the grasses were cleared out and that dead trees were removed," Hauch said.Hauch and Dixon's neighborhoods got the all clear for now, but since the red flag still in effect, the fear lingers."When you live up in the hills with all the vegetation, it's a little bit scary sometimes, Dixon said.Firefighters said it's critical to have a plan.