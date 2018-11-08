Fires, hazy skies in Oakland Hills during Red Flag Warning

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighbors in Oakland Hills could instantly smell their fear and then saw it outside their homes. (KGO-TV)

by Jobina Fortson
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Neighbors in Oakland Hills could instantly smell their fear and then saw it outside their homes on Thursday.

A smoky haze was sitting over the East Bay.

"We've always been afraid that fire would come up from 13," Virgil Dixon said.

RELATED: Camp Fire destroys thousands of acres in Butte County

Dixon's concern became a reality. A vegetation fire started along Highway 13 and the winds carried the flames up a hill and threatened Dixon's neighborhood.

"I and my neighbor on the other side of the road started setting up fan sprayers," Dixon said.

Fire crews had extra patrols out on the roadways because of the Red Flag Warning. Two of those units were able to respond to the incident quickly.

"There was literally smoke billowing all on the other side of the street," Dixon said.

VIDEO: Smoke from wildfire in Butte County fills air in Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area through Friday due to smoke from the wildfire burning in Butte County.



"We're on super, super high alert with the Red Flag Warning," Oakland Deputy Fire Chief Nick Luby said. "This is a true red flag event we're having."

With winds at one point clocking 50 miles per hour, embers were carried across the highway and into a home's back yard.

"We know when we're in a fire stress situation, so we knew today was it," Brooke Hauch said.

Brooke Hauch's husband helped put out the flames until first responders arrived.


Hauch said the home impacted is used as an Airbnb rental.

"I wish all our neighbors would make sure that the grasses were cleared out and that dead trees were removed," Hauch said.

Hauch and Dixon's neighborhoods got the all clear for now, but since the red flag still in effect, the fear lingers.

"When you live up in the hills with all the vegetation, it's a little bit scary sometimes, Dixon said.

Firefighters said it's critical to have a plan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirecal firefirefighterstrafficOaklandOakland Hills
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
Napa woman ID'd as Thousand Oaks shooting victim
Camp Fire destroys at least 18,000 acres in Butte Co.
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
Governor-elect Gavin Newsom reacts to Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: What lead Ian David Long to commit mass murder?
Smoke from wildfire in Butte County fills air in Bay Area
VIDEO: Horses flee Camp Fire in Butte County
Show More
After Thousand Oaks mass shooting, experts say prepare yourself
Thousand Oaks survivor also escaped Vegas mass shooting
Homes go up in flames in Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks area
Donkey, emu develop special bond after owner abandons them
13 dead, including gunman, after Thousand Oaks shooting
More News