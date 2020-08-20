Wildfires in Santa Cruz, San Mateo Counties explode to 40,000 acres

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the Santa Cruz Mountains, several homes burned to the ground in the Santa Cruz Mountains early this morning in the town of Bonny Doon.The houses are on Empire Grade Road. The fire is part of the CZU Lightning Complex burning in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties.There are mandatory evacuations from Davenport south to the Santa Cruz city limits. Also throughout the northern part of the county including Boulder Creek, Bonny Doon and North Coast. Residents of Ben Lomand and Lompico were ordered to evacuate late last night.On the Peninsula, the CZU Lightning Fires are also forcing evacuations across San Mateo County. The orders include the communities of Loma Mar, Dearborn Park, Butano State Park, Pescadero Creek County Park and surrounding areas.At least 40,000 acres have burned with zero percent containment.