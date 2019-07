FORT MILL, S.C. -- Firefighters had to dodge exploding fireworks Thursday morning when a storage facility caught fire in South CarolinaIt happened around 6 a.m. in Fort Mill, South Carolina, just off Interstate 77.Investigators said the fire actually started in containers outside Davey Jones Fireworks Store. The fire never got to the store, but it did ignite all of the fireworks in the container.Firefighters said it took 45 minutes to get the fire knocked down.Nobody was injured in the fire. It remains unclear at this time how the fire started.