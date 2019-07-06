brush fire

Fireworks may have started fast-moving fire near homes in rural Martinez near Highway 4

By Cornell Barnard
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, it was a long afternoon for fire crews who were looking to get a handle on a fast-moving grass fire which burned near Highway 4 in Martinez. Authorities say it was possibly sparked by illegal fireworks, and it wasn't the only fire started that way.

"I've got to the point where I can tell how close the fire is, and it was very close," said Homeowner Marjorie Moore.

Sky7 was over the firefight which looked like a smoky battlefield. The fast-moving grassfire racing up a hill near Franklin Canyon Road, close to Highway 4 in Martinez. CalFire helicopters and air tankers dropped water and retardant. It grew to 24 acres, threatening Moore's ranch for about an hour until it was contained.

Crews are battling a fast-moving brush fire in a rural area of Martinez off Wolcott Lane, between Highway 4 and Franklin Canyon Road. Here's a look overhead from SKY7.



"I brought my car up the driveway so I could evacuate, wondering why I didn't put a container together with everything I needed," said Moore.

"It was certainly started by a human," said Steve Hill with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.



Fire officials now have an idea of how the fire started.

"It was caused by something hot, not a cigarette butt, but possibly fireworks," said Hill.

Firefighters got a workout on the 4th of July all over Contra Costa County. There were so many grass fires, they almost lost count.

"37 fires in 6 hours last night, we believe every one of them started by fireworks," said Hill.

No one was hurt and no structures were lost.

