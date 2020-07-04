Fireworks suspected in multiple fires in Contra Costa County, Officials say

Con Fire is responding to a vegetation fire Merle Ave in Martinez and a structure fire on Miner Ave in San Pablo. Both fires have vegetation burning very near homes. Unknown fireworks involvement. Please avid areas to allow first responders access. #confiresafe4th — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020

4 fires simultaneously in Brentwood, Bay Point, and Pittsburg, stopped quickly due to our augmented response. All are under investigation but fireworks are suspected. Please be safe tonight. pic.twitter.com/fFvFJllKgB — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2020

Four more fires including two vehicles and two homes, all in #Concord. The 4th in a 30 minute span, firefighters arrived to find a fully involved building spreading to trees and grass. Fire was under control in about 15 minutes. No injuries to occupants or firefighters. #BelAirIC pic.twitter.com/tSaTzIvi6b — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 4, 2020

Fire crews across County are committed to two vegetation & a structure fire of unknown origin. Grass fires are burning in San Pablo and Pittsburg, a barn is burning in Rodeo. Illegal fireworks known as cause in at least one of these. Pictured, Hwy 4 at Loveridge. #confiresafe4th pic.twitter.com/uRVoeN4BTj — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 4, 2020

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa County fire crews are responding to multiple fires reported on Saturday.Officials are reporting a vegetation fire Merle Ave in Martinez and a structure fire on Miner Ave in San Pablo, the fire department said on Twitter. Both fires have vegetation burning very near homes and it is unknown whether fireworks were involved.Fire crews were also on the scene of four other fires in Bay Point, Pittsburg and Brentwood. They have since been contained, officials tweeted."All are under investigation but fireworks are suspected. Please be safe tonight."Firefighters in Contra Costa County put out more than a dozen fires overnight Friday leading into the Fourth of July holiday, some of which they say were caused by illegal fireworks.In total, the Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to 13 fires, three of which were known to be caused by fireworks.The fireworks-caused fires were in Bay Point, Richmond and Pittsburg, the department said on Twitter.Seven of the fires burned vegetation and the others burned cars, homes and another structure, according to the fire department.The department is now asking residents to refrain from using fireworks this Independence Day.They say any of the fires overnight could've led to a "dangerous" wildfire.The vegetation fires burned in San Pablo and Pittsburg and a barn was burned in Rodeo.Earlier in the day Friday on Twitter, the fire department warned, "Thinking about lighting an illegal firework in CCC, here's some food for thought. Any firework in these warm, dry, windy conditions might be the one that starts a devastating and deadly wildfire."The Contra Costa Fire Protection District hosted a briefing on Saturday evening to provide more information on the overnight fires and to discuss their July Fourth safety plans.Contra Costa County FIre Chief Lewis Broschard, said they are working with multiple agencies and are up staffed for the holiday."Since six-o'clock there's been a steady stream of pops, and booms within earshot of the incident command post here and it just reminds us that it's likely going to be a very busy night," Broschard said.The nice weather, uptick in fireworks usage, the holiday falling on a weekend and more people at home since the shelter-in-place all factor into the busy evening, he added.Broschard said all cities are of concern. Antioch and Pittsburg are usually the busiest, but officials have noticed an uptick of fireworks usage amid the pandemic. "It's in every city and community," he added.