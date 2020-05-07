Coronavirus California

First case of COVID-19 community spread in California occurred in a nail salon, Newsom reveals in press conference

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The first case of community spread of novel coronavirus in California can be tracked back to a nail salon, Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed in a press conference Thursday.

The announcement wasn't part of the governor's prepared remarks; he mentioned it in only in response to a question about why churches and salons aren't being allowed to open in Stage 2 of the state's reopening.

RELATED: California moving into Phase 2 reopening: Here's what that means for CA businesses

"This whole thing started in the state of California - the first community spread - in a nail salon. I just want to remind you, remind everybody, of that. I'm very worried about that."

"Community spread" means the virus was locally contracted, not from traveling to a foreign country or by being in close proximity who recently traveled to a foreign country.

The first case of community spread in California was known to have occurred in Solano County in February.

The county told ABC7 News, "Solano Public Health cannot confirm this information and we did not release this information when the first COVID-19 community spread occurred."

REOPENING CALIFORNIA: Is the Bay Area ready for Phase 2? Here's what every single county says

Nail salons, spas, barbershops and the like are included in Stage 3 of reopening. They are considered higher risk environments because the business necessitates close proximity between people.

Newsom pointed out that nail technicians typically wear face masks and even sometimes gloves, yet COVID-19 was apparently still transmitted. That makes the reopening of such businesses particularly challenging.

"Candidly, our health directors, the experts, the counsel I have received are very worried about moving precipitously into that next phase," he said.

ALSO: Everything we know about CA businesses opening Friday and what comes next

Yuba and Sutter counties, both north of Sacramento, decided to reopen nail salons, tattoo parlors, shopping malls and other businesses to reopen this week. On Tuesday, Gov. Newsom called the move "a big mistake."

Still, Newsom has not - at least not publicly - instructed the counties to reverse course.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnail saloncoronavirus californiacoronavirussolano countycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LIVE: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus News 3pm: ABC7 special coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area
Phase 2: CA officials reveal new reopening guidelines
COVID-19 Diaries: A restaurant's response to pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Phase 2: CA officials reveal new reopening guidelines
Is the Bay Area ready for Phase 2? Here's what every single county says
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19 Diaries: A restaurant's response to pandemic
Disney to start phased reopening of Disney Springs district in Florida
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Some SF businesses could begin storefront pickup on May 18, mayor's office says
VIDEO: East Bay neighbors, city worker help save ducklings from drain
What parents should know about mysterious new illness in kids
More TOP STORIES News