Reopening California: Bay Area nail shop owner revamps salon in light of COVID-19 safety concerns

Manicurist Rene Smith is taking matters into her own hands.
Reopening California: Newsom gives guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in CA
"We're scraping and grinding to get this together," said Smith.
Smith owns D&R Barber and Nail Shop in Union City.
"COVID is real, we're not talking about a nail fungus that you can go to the doctor and get a pill and it's gone in 90 days," said Smith.
Smith says she saw the writing on the wall and began building partitions.
"It actually has 3 sides, it has a cutout here where your hand goes through, it comes down to here, the clients would still be requested to wear a mask," she explained.
On the barbershop side, her husband has been building partitions as well.
"As you can see it's tagged there, the Plexiglas will go up that high. A client sitting in the chair will still be able to see their surroundings. Still have a social atmosphere because that's what barbershops really are," Smith explained.
Last week Governor Gavin Newsom shocked many in the beauty industry when he announced what he says was the origin of the first community COVID-19 case in California.
RELATED: Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
"This whole thing started in the state of California the first community spread in a nail salon," said Governor Newsom.
Smith says she has received no direction from the city or state on how to prepare to reopen.
"No one told me to build this. No one told me to build this partition," said Smith.
"I knew COVID wasn't going anywhere," she continued. "I wanted to reopen with safety, not just safety for the clients, safety for my employees."
Coronavirus California: Everything to know about stay at home order
"There are so many things that are so simple that we can do in this industry to get back to work," said Smith.
On Tuesday, the Professional Beauty Federation of California announced a lawsuit against Governor Newsom and others to open salons now.
"The sooner this state can regulate something so that we can all go back to work the better it's going to be for so many people," said Smith.
In absence of being able to practice their profession openly and safely soon, Smith says she believes stylists, barbers and manicurists will resort to house calls to earn a living, a practice she says could be more risky.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions