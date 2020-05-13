Coronavirus California

Reopening California: Bay Area nail shop owner revamps salon in light of COVID-19 safety concerns

By Melanie Woodrow
UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Union City barber and nail shop owner is building what she hopes will be a coronavirus safe environment.

Manicurist Rene Smith is taking matters into her own hands.

Reopening California: Newsom gives guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in CA

"We're scraping and grinding to get this together," said Smith.

Smith owns D&R Barber and Nail Shop in Union City.

"COVID is real, we're not talking about a nail fungus that you can go to the doctor and get a pill and it's gone in 90 days," said Smith.

Smith says she saw the writing on the wall and began building partitions.

"It actually has 3 sides, it has a cutout here where your hand goes through, it comes down to here, the clients would still be requested to wear a mask," she explained.

On the barbershop side, her husband has been building partitions as well.

"As you can see it's tagged there, the Plexiglas will go up that high. A client sitting in the chair will still be able to see their surroundings. Still have a social atmosphere because that's what barbershops really are," Smith explained.

Last week Governor Gavin Newsom shocked many in the beauty industry when he announced what he says was the origin of the first community COVID-19 case in California.

RELATED: Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread

"This whole thing started in the state of California the first community spread in a nail salon," said Governor Newsom.

Smith says she has received no direction from the city or state on how to prepare to reopen.

"No one told me to build this. No one told me to build this partition," said Smith.

"I knew COVID wasn't going anywhere," she continued. "I wanted to reopen with safety, not just safety for the clients, safety for my employees."

Coronavirus California: Everything to know about stay at home order

"There are so many things that are so simple that we can do in this industry to get back to work," said Smith.

On Tuesday, the Professional Beauty Federation of California announced a lawsuit against Governor Newsom and others to open salons now.

"The sooner this state can regulate something so that we can all go back to work the better it's going to be for so many people," said Smith.

In absence of being able to practice their profession openly and safely soon, Smith says she believes stylists, barbers and manicurists will resort to house calls to earn a living, a practice she says could be more risky.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyunion citygavin newsomnail saloncoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
'Brisk return of deaths' if Santa Clara Co. eases shelter-in-place, health official says
Gyms unsure if members will return as home fitness purchases skyrocket
COVID-19: LA County reports 45 additional deaths, 961 new cases
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When will CA restaurants, malls reopen? Here's what Newsom says
LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next 3 months
'Brisk return of deaths' if Santa Clara Co. eases shelter-in-place, health official says
CSU campuses closed to students, online instruction to continue through fall 2020, chancellor announces
Gyms unsure if members will return as home fitness purchases skyrocket
Calif. Air National Guard fighter jets to fly over Bay Area Wednesday
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Where are COVID-19 cases and deaths going down?
Broadway star wakes up after month in coma due to COVID-19
Coronavirus impact: Twitter employees can work from home 'forever'
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
More TOP STORIES News